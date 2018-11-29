2019: Kazaure charges corps members on integrity

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned the corps members against fraternising with politicians in the coming 2019 elections.

He urged the youth corps to protect the integrity of the NYSC by refusing to be used by politicians to manipulate the process of the election.

Speaking at the orientation camp, Ede, Osun state, Kazaure noted that the credibility of election in Nigeria has improved since the former president Umar Musa Yar’adua demanded that the youth corps be engaged as ad-hoc staffs for election in the country.

Represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Alhaji AbdurRasaq Salawu, the NYSC DG urged the youth corps not to reject their posting to rural areas.

He advised them to make impact wherever they are posted to, assuring that the NYSC would ensure proper monitoring and protection of the Corps members.

Kazaure who recalled that the former president Goodluck Jonathan did his service at Iresi in Boluwaduro Local Government area of Osun state, advised them to be impactful wherever they are posted to.

“Remember the child of whom you are wherever you find yourself. We are one in Nigeria. We can not wait to see you taking Nigeria to the top. What we are doing here is to prepare you for the future challenges.

Speaking, the Osun state coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, hinted that 101 nursing mother and pregnant women have been redeployed to their states out of 1794 youth corps posted to the state.

He disclosed that 59 corps members were given instant relocation to their state due to the status of their health.

Attah, who also commended the DG for his support, assured that Osun state would continue to work together with the national body to achieve the desired goal of the NYSC.

