2019: Keke NAPEP/ okada owners declare support for Buhari

Wife of the president, Dr. Aishat Buhari has commended the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTMORON) for their support toward the reelection of her husband.

Dr. Aisha who was represented by the former deputy governor of plateau state, Pauline Talen stated this in Abujarecently during the Buhari/Osinbanjo endorsement rally organized by NACTMORON in collaboration with the 4+4 project.

She promised them of Buhari’s continuous commitment towards inclusive governance and development of Nigeria.

“I assure you that by the time we resume next tenure, we will make your sector of great importance on our agenda list to show you we know and acknowledge your support and encouragement of this Administration,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, chairman project 4+4, Engr. Umar Suleman assured Dr Aisha of their continuous support of the group to Buhari/Osinbanjo administration.

“As you all know that the number of the keke/okada association are 17m in number, but we are sure of 11million registered voters from your sector and we are sure of your full support of the president since inception of his campaign. We recognise you as one of our stakeholders that will stand to the end of time towards the 2019 election,” Suleimaned disclosed.

He also charged all the NACTMORON not to stay at home but come out en mass to cast their vote come 2019 general election for Buhari and Osinbanjo’s continuity.

While giving his goodwill message, National Coordinator, Project 4+4, Comrade Musa Bello stressed need for Nigerians to give another 4years to Buhari/Osinbanjo to consolidate the changes already effected by their administration.

“Based on the achievement of President Mohammadu Buhari, we wish to add his tenure to consolidate the positive changes he has started. The project is out to engage all Nigerians who are eligible to vote for the president.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of NACTMORON, Usman Gwoza added that, over 11million persons out of over 17million NACTMORON members in Nigeria have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and are ready to cast their vote come 2019, adding that there was no candidate to match the president on the issue of fighting corruption which has eaten deep and has diminished the nation.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.