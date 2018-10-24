2019: Man climbs billboard in Adamawa, threatens to jump down from top if…

A middle-aged man in Yola, capital of Adamawa State, Lawan Faro has climbed a 40-metre-tall billboard hanger, and vowed to fall off it unless President Muhammadu Buhari resigns within 12 hours.

Faro said his action was necessitated by the “extreme poverty” in the land, according to report on SaharaReporters.

“I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, he cried.

He threatened to fall off after 12 hours if Atiku Abubakar does not show up to assure him of Buhari’s ouster in 2019.

“I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, chanting “Sai Baba Buhari!”

Faro’s action mirrors that of Nura Ilyasu, the man who climbed a telecommunications mast in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last month to protest Buhari’s re-election bid.

Ilyasu eventually touched ground after 24 hours, after security operatives acceded to his request that he must address the press upon his descent.

“My name is Nura Ilyasu. I am 28 years old. What I did is within the purview of the law. My human right is to protest peacefully and I never threatened my life or any other person,” he said when he descended.

“What we are going through in this country is not from God. Some microscopic-view individuals hijacked all that God endowed Nigeria with for decent life, and we can’t continue like this. I climbed up for seven days hunger strike to protest the incompetence and cluelessness, to protest presidential impunity and general docility displayed by the masses. We can’t continue like this.”

Two weeks later, the Police arraigned Iliyasu alongside two others — 28-year-old Iliyasu Lawal and 28-year-old Idris Suleiman — before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the accusation of trespassing the premises of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Augustine Urom accused Iliyasu of climbing the MTN telecommunications mast within the presidential villa to commit suicide while the others watched.

The Magistrate, Muhammad Abdulmumini admitted the three defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 and a surety respectively

