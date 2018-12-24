2019: Miyetti Allah set to pick Presidential candidate

Socio-cultural Fulani herdsmen group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has announced that its Presidential candidate will be made known later this week.

The Secretary-General of the group, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, said this in an interview

The frontline candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are both Fulani and are both into animal husbandry.

When asked who the group would be supporting, Alhassan told Punch, “We will make an announcement this week. We will hold a press conference in Abuja.”

The National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, in Benue State, Garus Gololo, had last week slammed Atiku, calling him a divisive figure.

Atiku had recently cautioned Nigerians that Buhari, his opponent at the polls next year, is incapable of addressing the wanton killings carried out by herdsmen in the country and should not win re-election.

He said if Buhari wins the 2019 presidential election, the killings will continue and likely escalate into a series of ethno-religious crises.

In reaction, Gololo said Atiku’s inciting comment is capable of dividing the country even before he’s president. He said the former vice president has a questionable track record as a politician and is not a credible candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

