2019: Mohammed Abacha ‘ll rescue Kano – APDA chair 

Son to former military ruler, Mohammed Abacha and governorship

candidate of the All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Kano, will

rescue the state from underdevelopment in 2019, the national chairman

of the party, Alhaji Shitu Mohammed, has said.

Shitu, who is also the presidential candidate of APDA, stated this

yesterday in Suleja, Niger state while speaking with journalists.

He said that the party’s Kano state governorship candidate will

deliver a purposeful leadership to the people of the state if elected

governor in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “Kano deserves a better deal in the democratic space

of the country. Kano is too strategic to continue with the current

slow development. The state has very large population in both the

rural and urban areas. This is a tool that can be exploited to make

the state a centre of commerce which it is known for.”

He said Mohammed Abacha will change the high rate of out-of-school

children, especially the girl-child across the state, adding that with

resources and vast land, the state has no business with poverty in its

midst.

The chairman said that new economic horizons would be opened for the

enterprising people of the state with APDA in power.

He said, “No doubt, the people of Kano are known for their

enterprising spirit across the country and outside the shores of

Nigeria. This is the talent we intend to invest in Kano,” adding that

all financial opportunities will be fully exploited to benefit the

people.

