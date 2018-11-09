2019: Mohammed Abacha ‘ll rescue Kano – APDA chair 

Son to former military ruler, Mohammed Abacha and governorship
candidate of the All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Kano, will
rescue the state from underdevelopment in 2019, the national chairman
of the party, Alhaji Shitu Mohammed, has said.
Shitu, who is also the presidential candidate of APDA, stated this
yesterday in Suleja, Niger state while speaking with journalists.
He said that the party’s Kano state governorship candidate will
deliver a purposeful leadership to the people of the state if elected
governor in the 2019 general elections.
According to him, “Kano deserves a better deal in the democratic space
of the country. Kano is too strategic to continue with the current
slow development. The state has very large population in both the
rural and urban areas. This is a tool that can be exploited to make
the state a centre of commerce which it is known for.”
He said Mohammed Abacha will change the high rate of out-of-school
children, especially the girl-child across the state, adding that with
resources and vast land, the state has no business with poverty in its
midst.
The chairman said that new economic horizons would be opened for the
enterprising people of the state with APDA in power.
He said, “No doubt, the people of Kano are known for their
enterprising spirit across the country and outside the shores of
Nigeria. This is the talent we intend to invest in Kano,” adding that
all financial opportunities will be fully exploited to benefit the
people.
