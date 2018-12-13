2019: More confusion plagues SDP as Junaid Mohammed dumps Donald Duke as running mate

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has stepped down as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Donald Duke, Punch is reporting.

Junaid, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, told our correspondent during an interview that he decided to step down because of the “many hassles of the SDP.”

He said he also stepped down as the deputy national chairman of the SDP and had written letters to the chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae; and Duke.

Junaid said, “It is true. I stepped down a while ago because of the many hassles.

“I also resigned as deputy national chairman. I have written to Chief Olu Falae and Mr. Donald Duke. However, I have not resigned from the party.”

When asked if he would be supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘take Nigeria to the next level’, Junaid laughingly responded, “You know I will never do such.”

