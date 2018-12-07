2019: Movement to host 400 youth candidates in Abuja

The Not Too Young To Run movement in collaboration with the United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKAID) is set to host 400 youth candidates running for elective offices ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The NTYTR is a movement of youth and civil society groups advocating for the reduction of age for running for elective offices to mainstream young men and women in electoral politics .

The Senior Program Officer ,Youth ,Ibrahim Faruk, explained that the conference tagged ” The Convergence :Power ,Capacity ,Politics” will gather 91 registered political parties .

He said convergence will be having 30 speakers which includes young lawyers from countries in Africa,leaders with inspiring stories ,academics and civil society.

He said the signing of the Not Too Young To Run bill marked the beginning of a new era in the politics of out the country.

He said the convergence is designed to equip youth candidates with necessary tools for running effective political campaigns .

According to him, the conference is a unique platform for youth candidates yo build their competence ,network ,share experiences and advocate for greater representation and credible 2019 elections .

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.