2019: Music Star Banky W picks Reps ticket in Lagos

Popular music Star and actor, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W will be gunning for the position of House of Representatives ahead of 2019 presidential election.

Wellington, who made this public on Saturday night after being declared as the flag bearer of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) for Eti-Osa Federal House Of Representatives, Lagos state via his post on his Instagram page said, “They said we don’t have the money to run.. we say we our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?

“You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals, and working until they come true. I can live with trying and failing. I can not live with not trying.

“So while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have vision. And intellectual capacity. And integrity. And the right intentions. And last but not least, a whole lot of hope.

“At the end of the day, hope may be all we have, but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless Nigeria.”