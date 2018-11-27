2019: My re-election almost done deal – El-Rufai

Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed assertions by the opposition parties that his days in Government House were numbered, instead he boasted that his re-election in 2019 is a foregone conclusion.

Beating his chest over the development strides that he has made in Kaduna state in the last three and half years, he said the electorate, who are beneficiaries of the development projects and not his political foes, would ensure his victory.

Though he said getting re-elected as the governor of the state was not paramount in his agenda, El-Rufai insisted that doing the right thing has won the hearts of the Kaduna electorate.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 National Council On Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference holding in Kaduna, he said his administration in the past three and half years undertook far-reaching reforms in education, economic and health sectors with outstanding results.

He said his immediate and utmost priority was to put the state on the right track and sound footing.

El-Rufai said his achievements and reforms in all sectors would naturally take care of his re-election to consolidate on the achieved successes.

According to him, “Being re-elected is not important. What is important is doing the right thing and posterity will judge us.

“From all indications, from everything I have seen because we call regularly, we are very scientific, we don’t guess in the dark.

“In spite of all the risks we have taken and all the people we are supposed to have upset, the election on the second of March, 2019 as far as Kaduna State is concerned is almost a done deal.”

In the economic sector, he explained that his administration has created lots of jobs and empowered the women folks with soft-loans with plans to do more going forward.

The governor informed that plans were underway to recruit no fewer than 3000 health workers to further boost the health sector.

He said that before he took over the mantle of leadership, the state occupied the twentieth position in ranking on the ease of doing business in 2014, “But as at 2018, Kaduna State took over the first position in the ease of doing business,” he added.

In the area of security and Judiciary, El-Rufai said that his administration has so far hired 75 lawyers to boost the state judiciary sector, adding that his administration has removed the tenure system for directors and permanent secretaries to open doors for young people.