 2019: N-APGA may settle guber for consensus candidate in Imo –Nwosu

From all indications, the newly formed New All Progressives Grand Alliance (N-APGA) may settle for a consensus governorship candidate as hostilities for the 2019 governorship elections hot up.



The Chairman of N-APGA, Dr. Chima Nwosu said the issue of going for a consensus candidate would be necessary to further express dissatisfaction over the failed governorship primaries of the now

dilapidated All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) which surprisingly produced Senator Ifeanyi Arararume as the flag bearer in Imo state.



He said his group would however, wait for those governorship aspirants who left APGA to form N-APGA and eventually joined other political parties to pick tickets to sort themselves out in court and settle

down before they would issue an official statement to support a candidate to enable them sustain the interest of Ndi Igbo which was the original target in APGA.



Nwosu made it clear that N-APGA was not a political party and was not preparing for elections, but was borne out of general concern to maintain the socio-cultural values of the people, adding that their

effort was aimed at moving away from the Peter Ezeobi-APC infested APGA which imposed Senator Araraume on them as “ a caliphate governorship flag bearer.”

He lamented that after the governorship aspirants spent monies in buying forms, touring the 27 local government areas and preparing for the primaries, the NWC collaborated with the Governor of Anambra