2019: National Peace C’tte worried over insecurity, vows to sanitize political arena 

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the National Peace Committee has expressed worry about some flashpoints in the country which it said poses a great challenge to the work of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conduct of the election.

Chairman of the committee and the former Nigerian Head of State, Gen Abdulsalmi Abubakar who made this remark yesterday at a meeting with officials of the INEC led by the chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said his committee has taken note of the flashpoints where the INEC chairman wanted them to intervene to bring peace.

Gen Abubakar stated they would do their best to ensure that the political arena is sanitised

urging the media to play their role in educating the citizens and the politicians as well as urge them to campaign on issues and eschew politics with bitterness and rancour.

“We have invited the chairman of INEC and he has come here with his high powered delegation. For the last one hour or so, he has briefed us on the preparation for the election, his challenges and what he is going to do in order to make sure that there is a successful free and fair election.

“We have taken note of such flashpoints in the states where he wants the peace committee to intervene in order to bring peace so that elections would be conducted.

“On our part, we will do the best we can in order to help sanitize the political arena; you members of the press also has a role and a duty to educate our people and the politicians so that when they go on campaigning, they campaign on issues and there should be politics without bitterness, there shouldn’t be any rancour.

“You also help us educate our citizens so that they avoid being used as thugs during campaign and during elections. You also help us educate Nigerians on their citizens’ rights so that they check whether have received their pvcs and ensure that their names are properly registered to avoid ballot box snatching and all types of hooliganism during the elections.

“Our people should realize that peace is very paramount in any society; there must be peace before we conduct elections, there must be peace before we have a country. So I will implore all of you here, you know what people see, what people read, they have a tendency believe it in toto.

“So make sure you educate our people and help in voter education and all the necessary things to be done so that there will be peaceful elections. Like I told you earlier on, the purpose of this meeting is to get a briefing from the INEC and I want to thank the chairman and his team for coming this morning.

“The next stage is that we are going to meet with the chairman and secretaries of political parties tomorrow in order to discuss and also listen to them and to see how we can make progress.

According to the former Head of state ,”After the meeting with political parties, we are going to draw up a memorandum of understanding for peace and tranquility and this we hope will be signed by all the presidential candidates and the chairmen of the registered parties.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the chairman of National Peace Committee stated that the were worried about flashpoints like Rivers state as well as the North East geo political zone which is currently been ravaged by insurgency.

I believe you are Nigerians; you are the people who tell us where there is crisis. You should know all these things. Rather than you asking me, I think you should also help telling us where the crises are. Well since you have asked me a question, I will answer.

“In particular, we have problems in Rivers state and some other areas where problems are emerging. So we try to see how we nip the problems in the bud and you help us in giving us the information where you think we should intervene; it is not only the INEC that has the responsibility, all of us as Nigerians have a role to play.

“I will just say that all of us are worried about the security situation in the North East and it is necessary that we try to contain the violence there in order for INEC to go there and conduct election. You should know that INEC will not send people to endanger their lives in order to conduct elections and in actual.fact no agent or no political.party will endanger the lives of its people in any conflict area. So we hope we ‘ll be able to contain that violence in order to allow elections.

He also spoke about the excesses of the politicians as a major challenge to the 2019 general elections.

“Well mainly on the extremities of the political parties. We have seen during their primaries either direct or indirect or whatever it is, we have seen report from you, the media people where there are imposition of candidates. So these are part of the challenges.”

On the ongoing campaigns, Abdulsalmi said: “We are all Nigerians; we see what is happening, all I can say is that we will try to sanitize the polity to make sure there are no hate speeches, to make sure there is decent campaign during election, where there will be no name calling and all sorts of undesired utterances.”

The National Peace Committee chairman stated that they his group has extracted assurances from INEC that they ready to conduct free and fair elections come next year.



“Like all Nigerians, we pray and hope and we get assurances that INEC will do the right thing, that the political parties we have them in exercising their right to free and fair election. Each Nigerian has a role to play and I hope they will play their part.

While speaking about the readiness of the electoral body for next year’s elections, Gen Abubakar called on the political parties to send the name of their candidates and agents on time to INEC to avoid the inconveniences they such may generate.

“As far as INEC is concerned, they are 100 per cent ready but the political parties also have to assist them in ensuring that they send the names of their agents so that there is no wahala in the up and downs of the candidates so that they they can now finalize the printing of the ballot paper and other issues. As far as INEC is concerned from the briefing we received, they are ready.”

Present at the meeting were the Arch bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kuka, former second in command to former head of state, Ebitu Ukiwe, the Primateof the Anglican Communion, Nicholas Okoh, Catholic Arch Bishop of the Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, former national chairman, the Inter Party Advisory Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko amongst the delegation led by the INEC chairman.

