2019: Need to avoid hate speech

Electioneering for the 2019 general elections reached a frenzy on Sunday as the presidential candidates of the 91 registered political parties, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unveiled their agenda to the over 80 million Nigerian electorate. President Muhammadu Buhari, who is running for a second term on the platform of APC, has espoused his Next Level document while the policy document tagged #TheAtikuPlan was launched by the PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

So far, it does appear that the two major contenders for Nigeria’s presidency in 2019 have resolved to be decorous and comport themselves within the ambit of the law while dwelling on issue-based campaigns. However, it is too early in the day to rule out the relapse to hate speech and frivolities as the campaigns reach a crescendo, especially from supporters and other allies of the presidential candidates through the instrumentality of the social media and its susceptibility to abuse.

Consequently, it has become expedient to set the ground rules for the candidates including the fact that they should be wary of hate speech but instead be focused on articulating and dissecting their agenda towards development and fostering peace and unity of the country. It is in this light that we appreciate the concern of Nigeria’s development partners, namely, Britain, the United States, European Union and 23 other western nations in the 2019 elections.

They called for transparent campaigns in the run-up to the polls and warned political and non-political actors against hate speech and violence, stressing that their concern was to see a process leading to free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections. The group, in a joint statement in Abuja on Sunday, said they will follow the campaigns and monitor the election process closely.

The statement was signed by the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), France, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic and Denmark.

Other signatories included Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.

The group said, “As friends of Nigeria and its people, we will follow the campaigns and election process closely. Who wins the elections is for the Nigerian people to decide. Our concern is to see a process leading to free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

“We hope to see transparent campaigns and we urge all voters to use their democratic right and vote. We are particularly keen to see greater participation of women, youth and people living with disabilities.

“We urge all involved – political and non-political actors – to refrain from using hate speech and take a firm stance against violence. The 2015 Peace Accords played an important role in that regard and we welcome new efforts towards that end.”

The coalition expressed concern over widespread incidents of intimidation, interference and vote-buying during the recent gubernatorial elections.

“We were also perturbed by irregularities and violence during party primaries, and noted with particular concern that several women candidates were disenfranchised,” it added.

The statement reiterated the importance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), noting that the commission must be allowed to operate free from outside pressure and intimidation, and in turn must demonstrate full neutrality and professionalism.

It said, “We encourage that adequate funding is swiftly facilitated for INEC and supporting institutions, and we hope to see the entry into force of improvements to the Electoral Act as soon as possible.

“We wish to draw particular attention to the fundamental role of the security agencies in providing a safe and secure environment for the Nigerian people to exercise their democratic rights.

“It is vital that security agencies act, and are seen to act, in an impartial manner that maintains the high standards of professional conduct.”

The decision of the electoral umpire, INEC, to closely monitor the campaigns is quite reassuring. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure Wednesday during the meeting of INEC management team with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 26 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yakubu said the commission was happy with the trend of the campaign, which has been on policies rather than personalities; hoping that the trend will continue that way.

“The commission is committed to closely monitoring the campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations. We are pleased that the focus in the last few days since the commencement of the campaigns has been on policies rather than personalities. We sincerely hope it remains this way,” he said.

Given this scenario and the fact that campaigns set the tone for violence-free and successful elections, we urge the presidential candidates to avoid anything that will make them condescend to using hate speech that is capable of inciting their followers and supporters into violence. They should be steadfast and focused in propagating their agenda rather than dwelling on issues that would further cause division among the diverse people of Nigeria.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.