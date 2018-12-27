2019: NEPP candidate pledges 5m jobs, military battalion in entire LGAs

The presidential candidate of Nigerian Elements Progressives Party (NEPP), Comrade Ishaka Ofemile has pledged to create 5 million jobs and establish a battalion in each of the 774 local governments in the country if elected.

He said his administration will immediately transfer power to the youth, and within six months, create 5 million jobs in the military and paramilitary services to address unemployment and address insecurity across the country, while establishing two military batalions in each of the troubled local governments in the North East and other parts of the country.

Speaking while flagging off his presidential campaign on Thursday in Kaduna alongside his presidential running mate, Comrade Vincent Akinbami, the NEPP presidential candidate urged the electorates to note that there are other new and smaller parties apart from the big two. He said he wanted to address corruption by reducing graft among elites by 60% within six months.

He stated that their campaign will address insecurity, boost the economy, tackle unemployment and corruption. “We came out to say the truth, to do things that would move Nigeria forward, bring joy and happiness to Nigerians and bring food to Nigerians’ tables. I want to transfer power to the youth by appointing youth between 35 and 50 years as ministers, board members with equal representation of men and women.

“I want to demistify unemployment by employing 5 million young men and women within six months in military and paramilitary services. During the Dapchi girls kidnap, the military were just redeployed and the insurgents came and picked the girls, if we have enough military men, with two battalions in each troubled local government, there would be better security for everybody.

“We have done the calculation, the salary for the 5 million people will be about N3 trillion in a year which we can afford. We want to have military presence resident in all the local governments. I don’t believe there is no money in Nigerian economy, how are they getting the billions of dollars they are embezzling, where are the legislators getting their jumbo pay? What we need is prudent management of our resources.

“We planned to have mass employment, resuscitate industries that are dead and build new plants, revive mechanised farms, provide machinery and improved seedlings and push people to farm. We will buy the farm produce and sell when the need arises. Everybody must work and the economy will boom. We will increase minimum wage to N50,000 by October 2019, and address corruption by backdating taxation and people living above their means will be prosecuted.”

