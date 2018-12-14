2019: Nigeria needs more than presidential peace accord –NCMP candidate

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP),

Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi, has said he did not participate in

Tuesday’s signing of peace accord by presidential candidates in the

country because “it is not a holistic approach to our problems”.

Abidemi, who stated this in a press release made available to

journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja, added that ‘‘there was the need to

tackle our problems from the root and not recycling of such

exercise.’’

He then urged the National Peace Committee, organisers of the accord,

led by Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

(rtd), to focus more on ways to institutionalise free, fair and

credible elections in the country.

According to him, “such approach will mitigate against electoral fraud

which is a major recipe for violence during and after elections”.

The presidential candidate, however, commended members of the

committee for their efforts to make Nigeria a better place for all and

sundry, adding that ‘‘they are people who know the country like the

back of their palms. And, we expect more from them”.

Commenting on the NCMP preparations for the upcoming 2019 polls, the

presidential candidate who is also the National Chairman of the party

said ‘‘next year’s election has potential of deciding the faith of

Nigeria for the next 40 years.

‘‘We’ve strengthened the capacity of our officials with a view to

making them apply best practices and diligence in their representation

of the party, especially in the areas of selling NCMP ideologies,’’ he

said, adding that the strategy is to make the country great again.

