2019: Nigerians are wise – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus said Nigerians are wise now and that will reflect in the outcome of the 2019 general elections.

Secondus stated this while presenting the party flag to PDP Ogun gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, his counterparts in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde and that of Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje who was represented by his running mate Hajia Halima Oluwayemis Busari at the part Headquarters, in Abuja yesterday.

He said “Nigerians are wise, this is president that does not communicate, he only does so, when he goes outside Nigeria. Nigerians are confused and cannot understand him and yet he said he’s coming back, to do what?

The PDP Chairman also claimed that, ” this is a government of cabals, Nigerians will reject them in 2019, because they don’t even know who is their president, who is in charge whether the cabal because the president seems to know nothing.

“Nigerians are dying in their numbers, yet the emperors of APC will be talking about integrity, more people are hungry. Nigerians will pass their judgment in 2019, you can no longer deceive Nigerians. We challenge the president to campaign, not by proxy, not by cabal. The chairman of APC should stop insulting the leaders of the country, he said.

Speaking of behalf of the gubernatorial candidates of the party from Oyo, and Lagos, Ogun state gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu declared that he has seen a new PDP that his proud of, noting that, “PDP is destined by God to deliver the nation problem that we are currently going through.

“For parties that are not capable of administering, then such a party cannot administer a nation. PDP has shown clearly that we have the capacity to administer ourselves well. We have done so and we have had processes throughout the nation that everybody should be proud of. Thank you because you make us proud, he said.

Adebutu also added that, ” we have the privilege today not because we are the best, but because fortune has put us here. If not because of God, the processes we would have not become candidates. The tenets we believe in as a party, we promise and pledge that this shall be our bedrock. We believe is a greater Nigeria.

He assured that, “we will our best to bring food and security to the masses of this country. From creating enabling environment, that will make it easy for investors yo stay here and help us prosper as a nation, those are the things we believe in that will bring about good governance in all the states.

