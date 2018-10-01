2019: No room for hijackers, money bags– RBNP

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the National Chairman of Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Chief Canice Okorie, has vowed that his party would not give room to hijackers and money bags.

Rather, he said, Nigerians who are committed to the development of the country would be encouraged and supported to fly the party’s flag.

Okorie, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, during the national convention of the party, where he was elected as the pioneer national chairman of RBNP, promised that his party would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019.

“I thank you all for the opportunity you have given me to pilot the affairs of this party for the next four years.

I promise to give this party a good direction.

This party will emerge greater than before.

“As 2019 approaches, we will do everything possible to say goodbye to imposition of candidates and exchange offices for money.

This party will not collect money to give anybody political office.

We believe in competence”, he said.

He said the current leadership of the country has inflicted so much hardship on Nigerians and declared that his party is the best alternative to the ruling APC.

Also speaking, the party’s presidential candidate, Dr.

Imutinyan Igbinnosa, promised to revamp the country’s economy, saying that his party would bring about the real change if elected.

In his address, the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu state, Hon.

Onah Chibueze, pledged to revamp the economy of the state if elected.

