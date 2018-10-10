2019: No shaking over Atiku’s candidature – Pro-Buhari group

A pro-Buhari group, Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo, (NWM4BO), has said that the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate will not affect the chances of Buhari/ Osinbajo in the 2019 general elections.

The group also said that the emergence of Abubakar as the flag bearer of PDP will further deepen democracy, stressing that no amount of gangup against President Buhari will deter the group and other lovers of democracy.

The group in a statement jointly signed by the National President, NWM4BO, Mrs. Mfawa Usani, and Director of Publicity, Dr. Rachael Ahmadu, yesterday in Abuja stated that Nigerians cannot be so gullible to return to the past.

While congratulating the opposition party for the peaceful primary, the group, however, decried the fact that “money bag politics” is still rearing its ugly head in the PDP.

According to the group, it is discouraging that allegations of vote buying dominated the just concluded national convention of the party.

“We commend the opposition party for the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

“Nevertheless, we remain unshakeable because this development will not affect the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections.

It will only make the ruling party to remain focused ahead of the general elections.

“No amount of gang up by the so called retired generals will deter us and we are sure that Nigerians are not gullible to vote in corrupt politicians in 2019.

“The country is bedevilled by calamity and the only advocacy by some of these retired generals is that the president should be voted out by all means.

Nothing is more sickening and illogical than this,” the statement stressed.

The group urged Nigerians to support President Buhari because he is not seeking office to promote any agenda other than his sworn oath of regaining the nation from the claw of usurper and looters

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.