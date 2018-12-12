2019: Nobody can stop my support for Buhari, says Nwosu

The Action Alliance (AA) Imo State chapter governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, has expressed his unalloyed commitment to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari wins the 2019 election.

Nwosu, who three weeks ago was the controversial guber candidate of the APC, but had to defect to the AA following the decision of the APC NWC to support the candidature of Senator Hope Uzodinma, said that no amount of blackmail would make him and his followers to withdraw their support Buhari’s re-election.

According to him, he decision to dump the APC has nothing against the person of the president but against those he alleged were creating problems for the party at the national level.

“My support for the President is beyond personal considerations or hparty and religious inclinations. Those fighting to get the attention of the President by blackmailing him cannot deliver him in their booths because they are not popular.

“Whether they blackmail us or not, the truth is that we have made up our minds to support President Buhari. If I will not be supporting President Buhari, I won’t be putting his pictures on my billboards and campaign posters, otherwise who am I deceiving.

“We have together with the governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, made up our mind to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and nothing can change that.

“In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari won with a wide margin in my Eziama-Obire Ward and in the 2019 election, despite being the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, I will deliver President Buhari in my Ward but those running to Abuja to blackmail me cannot convince a single person to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All those carrying the blackmail should come out and show us their supporters that will vote for President Buhari all they are interested in is to use the President’s name and compromise the election because they know that they don’t stand a chance in a free and fair election but that will not work in Imo State”, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.