 2019: Nollywood premieres movie for Atiku  

Hollywood Actors under a socio political group, Celebrities for Atiku Mandate (CEFAM), has designed a film called Good Husband for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as a good husband, father and leader who Nigerians can safely entrust with presidential power in 2019.

The film which was unveiled in Transcorp Hilton Abuja during the Atiku Family Nite Exclusive Premiere, x-rays the life of Atiku with the intent of projecting him as the best father the nation needs now.

Addressing the media, the National Coordinator, CEFAM, Mazi Dickson Iroegbu, noted that the movie industry understands that Atiku election will boost and further develop the sector.

On the forthcoming elections, Iroegbu, urged Nigerians not to entertain fear or be distracted any form of tactics by the opposition in the 2019 general elections.

Iroegbu, urged Nigerians not to be terrorised by the forth coming elections but to go out and exercise their rights as citizens in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “Nigeria is a nation of hopeful people, which we all need to come together and make it work.

Also speaking, the Atiku campaign spokesman, Segun Sowomi, who called on Nigerians not to reinforce failure but embrace the Atiku/Obi ticket which represents hope and offers the restructuring of the federation to foster unity, fiscal federalism, state police and economic diversification, said the Presidential candidate has the capacity clarity of mind, experience and large heart to run a people-friendly, all-inclusive government that will Get Nigeria Working Again.”

“Atiku, has a history of creating wealth and employing thousands of people even in his private capacity; he is a detribalized Nigerian who understands the diverse and complex nature of the nation, a sound mind who also has eagle eyes for talents and who will not waste time to appoint credible world-class professionals who will work with him to reposition the economy.

“Based on his recent utterances and conduct, he has shown that Nigerian youths will be the bedrock of his administration come 2019,” he added.