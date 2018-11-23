2019: North Central Youths back Buhari, vow to mobilize 10 million votes for APC

The North Central Youth Congress (NCYC) has assured of its readiness to mobilize over 10 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The youth group said President Buhari remained the best option for Nigeria in 2019 considering his laudable achievements across the length across the nation.

National President of the group, Comrade Unekwu Adejo Ochimana, in a statement highlighted some of the monumental projects embarked on and completed by the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group added that youths of North Central region pledge unreservedly to massively support President Buhari’s reelection bid by working assiduously to realize it.

Read the full statement:

We are motivated to issue this press statement bring to the attention of Nigerians, especially; those domiciled in the North Central states and susceptible to deception by the coalition of opposition parties in Nigeria to some of the verifiable capital projects executed by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last three years in our region.

This step has become necessary because with the approach of the 2019 general elections, a lot of misrepresentation of facts falsehood are being peddled by members of the opposition, particularly, the PDP , whose appetite for power is incurable and targeted at the leadership of President Buhari.

We are concerned about the pointless and absurd propaganda mounted against President Buhari by the 2019 PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar through the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization’s (APCO) 14 posers, which unconscionably challenged Mr. President on capital projects he has executed in the last three years of his government.

The teeming youths of the North Central part of Nigeria wishes to enlighten APCO that the government of APC led by President Buhari has impacted positively in this part of the country in an unprecedented manner.

We state emphatically that none of the six states in the North central region has been excluded from patronage of capital projects or infrastructural development by President Buhari. There is attested massive infrastructural development in all parts of the region contrary to the fake claims of the opposition.

A few examples would justify our position. We are grateful to President Buhari for the dualisation of the Lafia-Akwanga road in Nasarawa state, a project the PDP could not execute in 16 years, but claimed expending colossal sums of money. In same state, President Buhari has completed the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX), an expressway which provides easy access to the East-West movement to the southern flank of the city linking the Abuja-Keffi road.

In Benue state, Mr. President has completed the Loko- Oweto bridge, over River Benue which has been opened to vehicular traffic. The bridge provides easy link to Abuja from the Southern axis of the state. The Federal Government has also rehabilitated 120 Poles Solar Street Lights on Katsina-Ala Bridge and the Street Lights on Makurdi Bridge in Makurdi.

Similarly, in Kwara state, the masses are enjoying the rehabilitated Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Birnin- Gwari-Kaduna road; road installation/rehabilitation of Street Lights on Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway at Geri Alimi and also, on Ogbomosho –Ilorin road and so forth.

In Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, there are the

Murtala Muhammad and Umar Musa Yar’Adua expressways; the circle road which rings into the Central Business District. President Buhari has also constructed the Nyanya-Gbagalape road and Abuja residents are savouring the pleasure of the Abuja rail Mass Transit system and the Abuja – Kaduna Standard Gauge railway.

Also in the FCT, several roads/streets have been lighted with Street Lights such as the Giri interchange along Abuja – Lokoja Expressway; Kakao and , Old Toll Gate along Abuja – Kaduna road.

In Niger state, the administration of President Buhari embarked on remediation of Lead contaminated sites in Shikira, Rafi LGA and the general maintenance works along Kontagora – Tegina road as well as the rehabilitation of 120 Poles Solar Street lights on Jebba Bridge.

Kogi state has also benefitted from infrastructural attention such as patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Okene – Ibillo road. And in Plateau state, government has patched potholes, strengthened pavements, and repaired failed sections on Gimi road.

And generally, President Buhari has ensured all dilapidated federal roads traversing or inter-connecting states of the North central region have been rehabilitated.

We are proud of President Buhari in many ways. States of the North Central region led the list of states in the country with huge salary indebtedness. But his bailout interventions assisted immensely in clearing these debts. The one or two states still owing backlog of salaries can be explained as the default of the various state governors.

Nigeria is a large country, no doubt. But for President Buhari to have remembered to touch every part or state in the country has earned for himself the reputation of a focused and impartial leader. The North Central region never enjoyed such attention in massive infrastructural development for the 16 years, the region faithfully supported the PDP with votes at every election.

We have no hesitation to declare unmistakably that President Buhari qualifies for a re-election in 2019. And the youths of North Central region pledge unreservedly to massively support President Buhari’s reelection bid by working assiduously to realize it.

Through consultations and persuasions, the NCYC has been able to mobilize 10 million votes in the region for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, as a token of our appreciation for his unprecedented and massive infrastructural development of the North central Nigeria.

Let no one confuse us. President Buhari is still the best option for Nigeria in 2019. His legacies in our region cannot be forgotten in a hurry. And we are sure, renewing his mandate in 2019 shall benefit us the more.

