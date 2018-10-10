2019: NURTW warns members against political thuggery

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has cautioned its members nationwide to resist being used as political thugs during the 2019 general elections.

NURTW National President, Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, stated this in Ilorin during the official presentation of 30 vehicles to the branch chairmen of the union in Kwara state.

The presentation was at the instance of the Aliyu Issa Ore-led Kwara council of the union as a reward for chairmen in local branches, who also received the sum of N40 million in addition.

Yasin said the era of the transport union being identified as the hit wing of certain political parties had long gone, pointing out that the union was now revered as a professional organisation.

He noted that members of the union reserved the right to belong to political parties of their choice and vote candidates they feel would represent them well in elections as enshrined in the constitution but admonished them not to fall prey to the antyics of the politicians.

Yasin challenged them to maintain the discipline the union was already known for and shun any conduct that could tarnish its image.

The NURTW boss however appealed to them to take the advantage of the forthcoming general elections to vote credible candidates at different levels that would cater and represent their interests.

‘‘The 2019 election is at the corner.

I’m calling on my members throughout the federation to make sure they get their voter cards so that they can be able to elect a credible leader to look into affairs of the generality of the masses.

‘‘At the same time, they should know that driving is a profession as any profession in the world.

By this, they should not allow anyone of them to be used as political thugs during the 2019 election.

They should be law abiding, and they should not take law into their hands.

They should avoid anything that can tarnish the image of this organisation,’’ Yasin said.

On the presentation of vehicles, the NURTW president described the event as a great moment in the annals of the council, saying it would be the second time that Aliyu Issa Ore led administration would be presenting cars to branch leaders.

In his address on the occasion, the state chairman of the NURTW, Alhaji Issa Ore, said the council embarked on the gesture to encourage branch chairmen and other executive members to always discharge their responsibilities with utmost sense of honesty.

He recalled that 40 Peugeot 406 cars were distributed to branch chairmen during his first tenure and promised to continue to prioritise and uphold the welfare of members.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.