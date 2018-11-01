2019: Ohanaeze youth advocate more states for South-East

Ohanaeze Youth council worldwide (OYC) has called for creation of additional state in South-East. They insinuated that it is the only thing that would make Ndigbo vote for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The group made its position known in a statement released to journalist in Abakaliki after their summit.

OYC leader Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the president needed to appease Ndigbo with additional state, adding that it would address all the structural injustice and artificial marginalization that was created by the military.

The statement reads in parts, “President Buhari should appease Ndigbo by using his executive powers, to create additional state for South East. Creation of dditional state will address all the structural injustice and artificial marginalization created by the military.

He stressed that,”South East will gain over 100billion, one Governor, 3 senators,8 House of Reps,24 members of State Assembly, and at least 20 LGA chairmen, if President Buhari create another state in the South East and may gain lost support from South East in 2019.

“We believe that Proposed Aba state from Abia, Anioma State from Anambra/Delta, Adada state from Enugu, Etiti State from IMO/Abia/Anambra/Ebonyi will upgrade Southeast to have 6 States like other zones”.

Similarly, speaking on the operation Python dance 3 that was launched by the military, he called on them to put human face as they carry out the exercise while urging Ndigbo to cooperate with them.

“We call on the military to put up human face when carrying out their operation Python dance 3 in the South East, Igbos were humiliated in the previous exercise in 2016/17. We call on Biafra agitators to suspend Activities like protest and Road March during this period, as any act of confrontation will lead to massive loss of lives and make South East peaceful atmosphere violent.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.