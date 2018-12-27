2019: Okada Elders endorse APC Reps candidate

Elders of Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo have urged people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa in the 2019 general elections.

The elders opted for Idahosa against Omosede Igbinedion, who is the serving lawmaker representing Ovia in the National Assembly.

The call followed the resolution reached at a town hall meeting held in Okada, near Benin yesterday. Incidentally, the incumbent lawmaker, Omosede is an indigene of Okada.

Speaking on the resolution, the Odionwere (Village Head) of Okada, Mr Napoleon Imude, said they resolved to endorse the APC candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, because of ineffective representation of the constituency by the current member of the House.

He said the constituency needs a “strong voice” in the National Assembly, and they see in Idahosa the character they think would serve that purpose.

“We have heard about you, Idahosa, for a long time. You are bringing something good. All Okada men and women should hear and we pray God will make you to win”, he said and prayed for Idahosa to succeed at the polls.

Further, he warned the people against any act of betrayal in their resolve to support the APC.

Meanwhile, Idahosa has assured that the community would be developed if the APC emerged victorious at the polls.

The APC candidate said he was endorsed to fulfill three things: “One of them is for me to be active in the House to be able to attract a lot of development to the Constituency. The second is to concentrate on human capital development and to be accessible to the electorate.

“My opponents failed woefully in all these issues. She is not accessible. She is not around when important issues are being discussed during plenary.

“I could sense that Okada people are fed up and made up their mind to vote her out of office. They found the messiah they needed in me.” NAN

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.