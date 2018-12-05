2019: Okorocha’s son-in-law dumps APC

Uche Nwosu, the former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Action Alliance (AA) to pursue his political ambition to be the next state governor.

According to PUNCH newspaper, Mr Nwosu disclosed this on Tuesday, at

the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, shortly after his arrival from Abuja. He reportedly said ”the APC forced him out”.

“Injustice, impunity, and lack of respect for party’s constitution forced me out of the All Progressives Congress,” Mr Nwosu said.

The move by the incumbent governor to back his son-in-law to succeed him has torn the party apart in the state in recent months. It had also pitched Mr Okorocha against the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshimhole.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Nwosu’s spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo,

he simply said: ”Mr Nwosu is an adult and can decide to leave the APC if he wishes to”.

”He is an adult. After he won the election and they (APC) denied him and gave it to somebody, who did not even participate in the primary election then what do you expect him to do, he is an adult,” he said and added “he must go somewhere else to pursue his ambition.”

Nwosu lost the party’s governorship ticket to a Senator, Hope Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, Nwosu said that the entire APC structure, ”except those supporting the senatorial ambition of Governor Rochas Okorocha”, had defected to AA.

Mr Nwosu further said that his ambition to succeed Okorocha was driven by the massive support he enjoys by the over 70 per cent population of the state electorate.

Ironically, he also said he had no problems with President Muhammadu Buhari and will support his re-election bid.

“We are going to work with APC to deliver Imo State to President Muhammadu Buhari. We will deliver Governor Rochas Okorocha as senator because Action Alliance has no senatorial candidate in Orlu zone.

“I have no problem with President Muhammadu Buhari. My headache is the national chairman of APC. It is a divine project and we are ready for the election. It is an inter-party marriage between AA and APC in Imo State,” he said.

