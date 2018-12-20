2019: Oruk-Anam students nationwide back Kierian’s return bid

Overwhelmed by the quality representation of the Oruk/Anam State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly by the Majority Leader, Honourable Udo Kierian Akpan, students of Oruk-Anam extraction from various tertiary institutions nationwide have rallied support for the lawmaker’s re-election bid.

The students, who were on a solidarity visit to the lawmaker Monday, praised the Majority Leader for his selfless services for the constituency particularly his scholarship programme for thousands of students both in the tertiary institutions and secondary schools.

The students disclosed that but for the philanthropic gesture of the lawmaker their quests to acquire academic excellence could have been hampered especially with the ever rising cost of education in the country.

Leader of the University Chapter of the union, Ubong Monday Amos, while enumerating the attainments of the lawmaker said apart from scholarship programme, Hon Akpan had facilitated the construction of Anam High way after years of unfulfilled promises by previous administrations, ensured the construction of markets across villages, ginger efforts to power electricity to various villages in the constituency.

The students dismissed the quest of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to capture the constituency noting that they were appalled by the posture of APC leaders across the nation.

They particularly mentioned the APC’s proclivity for violence, false propaganda and acts of impunity and imposition as exhibited those regarded as the face of the party in Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers and even by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Accordingly, they vowed to mobilize the people of the constituency to reject the aspiration of the APC candidate, who, they alleged, was imposed on the people adding that the constituency has always been PDP’s and would continue in that regard.

Responding on behalf of the Majority Leader, the Co-ordinator Udo Kierian Akpan Campaign Organisation, Oruk-Anam chapter, Patrick Ukpong, lauded the students for their firm support for the lawmaker noting that their support would not be in vain.

He urged them to ensure that their Permanent Vote Cards (PVCs) were handy for use to vote for the return of Hon Akpan as well as other candidates of the ruling PDP come the 2019 general elections.

The other chapter leaders in attendance included Obongama M. Jimmy, Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic, Sifon W. Akpan-Crutech, Monday Joseph- Uniport, Joseph Archibong- Unical, Idara E. George- Uyo City, Oku Idiong- Umudike, Reuben Uduak-AKSU, Samuel I. Emmanuel-College of Education, Ikot Osurua, Emmanuel Etukudo- Fed Poly,Nekede, Etima Sunday- Samuel Bill Theological University and Felix Akpanobong- Akwa Poly.

