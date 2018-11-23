2019: Osinbajo to chair election forensic seminar



A forensic seminar with focus on creating awareness for and use of forensic intelligence in monitoring and ensuring transparency in the 2019 general elections has been scheduled to hold next month.



The seminar, meant senior security operatives, election officials, political parties and key institutions’ heads will to gear up for the general elections, and equip them with necessary intelligence on generating forensic for the election.



Accordingly, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to lead a high profile team of security experts and officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will chairman the International Summit for Forensic Practitioners.

The Seminar scheduled for December 10 in Abuja will explore avenues where forensic expertise would be used to facilitate free, fair and credible 2019 elections.



This was disclosed by the CEO of Security and Forensic Studies, Ambassador Okocha Morgan, who said the seminar with the theme: “The Importance of Forensic Studies to Criminal Justice System in Nigeria” will address participants on forensic intelligence gathering, forensic electioneering, collation of forensic evidence, among others.



According to him, the content of the seminar will seek to broaden the scope of understanding of security operatives, political parties and even officials of the INEC on how to generate and maximise forensic evidence in the forthcoming general elections.



Ambassador Okocha further stated that seminar will be useful to all security outfits that will be involved in the 2019 exercise especially as respects gathering and deploying forensic intelligence to facilitate the credibility and transparency of the general elections.

The CEO added that the exercise will equally ensure that security operatives are exposed to the use of forensic intelligence to attain peace, resolve conflicts, anticipates and detect forensic evidences of acts likely to generate disunity in the society.



Okocha said aside from the Vice President Osibanjo, who will be the chairman of the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, Minister of Defence, Gen Mansur Dan Ali, and FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.



