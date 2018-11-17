2019: Otedola back-traps, queues behind Sanwo-Olu

After months of speculations, much talked-about Governorship hopeful, Femi Otedola, has endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Otedola, who is the Chairman of Forte Oil PLC, was rumoured to be running for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a report which he neither denied nor confirmed.
However, in a post on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, Otedola described Sanwo-Olu as his childhood friend and the incoming governor of Lagos State.
A caption which was placed beneath a photo he took with Sanwo-Olu read in part, “Dinner at my residence yesterday evening with my childhood friend, APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu; the governor in waiting.”No tags for this post.
