2019: Parties’ campaigns closely monitored —-INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) said that it is closely monitoring ongoing campaigns by various political parties and candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Campaign for the 2019 Presidential election officially commenced on Sunday 13 November 2918 as provided for by the Electoral Act.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure yesterday during the meeting of INEC management team with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 26 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yakubu in his opening remark said the commission was happy with the trend of the campaign, which has been on policies rather than personalities; hoping that the trend will continue that way.

“The Commission is committed to closely monitoring the campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations. We are pleased that the focus in the last few days since the commencement of the campaigns has been on policies rather than personalities. We sincerely hope it remains this way,” he said.

Yakubu who also reacted to the Kwara state bye-election at the weekend, vowed that the commission will arrest and prosecute those allegedly attacked its staff and destroyed electoral materials in the state assuring that it will work with the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He said: “On a sad note, the Commission lost four (4) members of staff in Kogi State and one (1) in Edo State to road accidents last week. Similarly, two (2) of our staff survived road accidents in Katsina State during the bye-election last weekend and one (1) election duty staff suffered a head injury following attack by hoodlums who destroyed election materials at a polling unit in Kwara State.

“We are deeply saddened by these incidents. While we pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery, we will work with the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the attack on our staff and vandalisation of election materials. ”

Speaking on the window for political parties to substitute their candidates ahead of the 2019 elections, Yakubu said, “For Governorship and State Assembly elections, the submission of nomination forms closed on 2nd November 2018 while the last day for substitution and withdrawal of candidates is 1th December 2018.”

He also reiterated that the Area Council elections in FCT will hold on March 2, 2019, along with the governorship and state Assembly elections.

He also disclosed that the list of candidates for elections will be published in its Federal Capital Territory office and also at the six Area Councils on Wednesday, 21st November, 2018.

Speaking on the meeting with RECs he said the meeting will provide opportunity for the electoral body to review the progress on collection of outstanding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He said, “At today’s meeting, we will also discuss with the RECs the progress made on the collection of outstanding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by citizens as well as new modalities for a more efficient administration of the collection process. Similarly, the meeting will consider the recruitment and training of election duty staff, discuss the on going review of the framework for voting by Internally Displaced Persons (lDPs), explore additional assistive measures in support of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process, examine additional ways to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot against the menace of vote-buying at polling units, appraise issues relating to electoral logistics and generally assess facilities and preparations for the General Election. “

