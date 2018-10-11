2019: PDP can’t avoid corruption, integrity test – APC

“A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan released a statement accusing the senior officials of the All Progressives Congress-led administration of “deliberate efforts impugn on the character” of the PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

“The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20m from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal and amounted to abuse of office.

“There are no lies here. Alh. Atiku Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments. This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about.

“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches. We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test. The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it.

“When the choice is to be made, the electorate have the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate who is putting the people first and on the other hand a racketeer who will readily mortgage the country commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies.”