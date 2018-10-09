2019: PDP cautions INEC over alleged moves to bend rules

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to contemplate bending the rules to smuggle in candidates from the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday noted that; “Whereas legally, all congresses and related processes for election of candidates for various offices for the 2019 general elections ended the Zamfara state chapter of the APC has not conducted any congress, and by the provision of the law, it has no candidates in all the elections.

“The PDP is aware of a clandestine meeting today between topmost officials of INEC and Zamfara state government, where INEC was instructed to manipulate the system and bend the rules to accommodate the APC.

PDP cautioned that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over this attempt to manipulate the processes and use underhand measures to liberate the APC from the cul de sac it plunged itself into in Zamfara state.

“We insist that the laws guiding our elections must be upheld, as the PDP will never accept anything short of that.

“Finally, the PDP wants the APC and INEC to know that our party is at alert regarding all electoral processes, in line with our avowed determination to dismantle APC’s rigging machine in the 2019 general elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.