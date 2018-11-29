2019: PDP NEC meets, campaign funds, council top agenda

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 81st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting is scheduled to take place today, (Thursday) at the party National Headquarters, in Abuja.

This was contained in short message made available to journalists last night, in Abuja, the message reads ” PDP NEC meeting holds tomorrow (Thursday) by 12 noon. Inauguration of PDP Presidential Campaign Council holds by 3pm. Venue for both event is Legacy House.

A realible source who confirmed the meeting, disclosed to Blueprint that top of the NEC meeting agenda includes campaign funds and the Presidential campaign council.

” the NEC meeting holds tomorrow and the meeting will signal the commencement of the 2019 general elections campaign. Major issues to discuss include the campaign council and the campaign funds, he said.

