2019: PDP picks Chidoka, Dino, Sowunmi, others as campaign Spokespersons

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has released the names of Operational Directorates, as well as names of spokespersons for the Presidential elections campaign.

As contained in statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the names are “former governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke as Deputy Director General, Operations while former Presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, SAN, is named as Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The statement reads: “The Directorates include: Contact and Mobilization headed by the National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; Youth, Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji;

“Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs, Senator Dino Melaye; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.

“The spokespersons of the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.