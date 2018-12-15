2019: PDP recruiting Russians to hack INEC data base – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to recruit Russian hackers to manipulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) data base ahead of next year’s general elections.

This, it stated, “is one of the reasons PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other leaders of the party are insisting

that President Muhammadu Buhari must assent to the new Electoral Bill.”

Speaking at an interactive session with APC correspondents on Friday in Abuja, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said the PDP had “enlisted the services of some hackers from

Russia with a view to compromising the servers of the electoral umpire.”

When asked for his views on why the president declined to sign the Electoral Bill, Nabena said: “The Electoral Act we are using now was created by the PDP. You created a Bill and now, you are afraid to use

the Bill that you created. Does that sound right?

“What the PDP are doing right now is playing out what they designed in Dubai. They started with inciting a strike from Labour on the minimum wage to cause problem in the country, it didn’t work. They brought ASUU strike which also did not work and they now tried to create fuel scarcity.”

Continuing, he said: “These were all part of the plots they planned in Dubai. The next plan is on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Their plan is that if the president refuses to sign the Bill, they will go

and demonstrate and we are waiting for them. “How can you put in the Bill that once the votes are cast, you just transmit instead of counting first? That is part of their Dubai plot.

“They planned to bring some Russians to help them hack the system. That is their joker. Once the president signs the Bill, they will just bring in the Russians to help them hack into the system. Saraki and

others went to Russia and they have their plan to hack the system, input their figures after results have been transmitted electronically which will now be announced.”

He further said: “We all know what they are trying to do. They are also trying to bring in money into the system. All this vote-buying won’t work this time around because they have failed this time around.

Look at Obasanjo who is talking. PDP set up all these electoral bills. Was it the APC that introduced Incident Form? So, why are they afraid of their own shadows? Let us just pray that God will see us through these elections.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.