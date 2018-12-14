2019: PDP recruiting Russians to hack INEC data-base- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) of a plot to recruit some Russian hackers to manipulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s data base ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This, the ruling party said is one of the reasons PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Senate President Bukola Saraki and other leaders of the party were insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari must assent to the new Electoral Bill.

Speaking at an interactive session with APC correspondent on Friday in Abuja, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, revealed the PDP had enlisted the services of some hackers from Russia with a view to compromising the servers of the electoral empire.

When asked for his view on why the president declined to signed the new Electoral Bill, Nabena said: “The electoral Act we are using now was created by the PDP. You created a bill and now, you are afraid to use the bill that you created. Does that sound right?

“What the PDP are doing right now is playing out what they designed in Dubai. They started with inciting a strike from Labour on the minimum wage to cause problem in the country, it didn’t work. They brought ASUU strike which also did not work and they now tried to create fuel scarcity.

These were all part of the plots they planned in Dubai. The next plan is on the Electoral Act amendment bill. Their plan is that if the president refuse to sign the bill, they will go and demonstrate and we are waiting for them. How can you put in the bill that once the votes are cast, you just transmit instead of counting first. That is part of their Dubai plot.

“They planned to bring some Russians to help them hack the system. That is their joker. Once the President sign the bill, they will just bring in the Russians to help them hack into the system. Saraki and others went to Russia and they have their plan to hack the system, input their figures after results have been transmitted electronically which will now be announced.

“We all know what they are trying to do. They also trying to bring in money into the system. All these vote buying won’t work this time around because they have failed this time around. Look at Obasanjo who is talking. PDP set up all these electoral bills. Was it the APC that introduced incident form? So, why are they afraid of their own shadow? Let us just pray that God will see us through this election,” he stated.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) alos yesterday claimed it has uncovered plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari to manipulate the 2019 electoral process using illegally created polling units in neighbouring Chad and Niger Republics.

The council described the alleged plot as a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), vowing to resist any attempt to manipulate the process in favour of the APC.

In a statement signed Thursday by the Director, Media and Publicity of the campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP warned the establishment not to forget that no provision is made for Diaspora voting in the nation’s existing laws. The statement read in part: “President Buhari, INEC and all Nigerians know that there are no provisions for Diaspora voting under our system. By the extant laws guiding elections in Nigeria, it is very clear who is eligible to vote, as well as the centres statutorily designated for elections. There is no provision for any special arrangement whatsoever.

