2019: PDP set to kick-off Presidential campaign in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slated to begin its North West Presidential Zonal Rally on Monday, at Sokoto, Sokoto State capital, with a plan to focus on issues as well as address the concerns, plights, fears and aspirations of Nigerians in the geo-political zone, in line with the policy document of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Director Media and Publicity of PDP Presidential campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday noted: “PDP will use the rally to touch base with leaders in the geo-political zone on further consultations on the national consensus to rescue our nation from the misrule of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads: ” the campaign notes that the North west bears heavy imprints of neglect by President Buhari’s administration, adding that the President and the APC cannot point to any key development project articulated and completed by it in the last three and half years, despite the huge resources it claims to have channeled to the zone.

“The campaign revealed that the zone is hugely disappointed in President Buhari, who had failed to fulfill any of his 2015 campaign promises even as it is piqued by his 2019 ‘next level’ campaign mantra which shows Mr. President’s lack of remorse for his failures.

“It notes that the North West zone has completely lost confidence in President Buhari and is now rallying with the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has demonstrated an unrivaled competence and political will to reposition the nation and return her to the path of national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Finally the campaign appreciates the entire people of the North West geo-political zone and Nigerians in general for the unprecedented outpouring of goodwill, prayers and support for Atiku Abubakar, since his popular emergence as the party’s Presidential candidate.

