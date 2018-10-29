2019: PDP Youth Alliance commences project 1- 20

As the 2019 general elections draw closer, civil societies under the

auspices of the PDP Youth Alliance, has commenced what it termed

Project 1 – 20, a strategy it revealed will see each of its members

mobilising 20 voters in each polling unit for the party.

The national coordinator, Dr. Charles Omini, stated this on Saturday

during a summit of all its coordinators across the federation held at

the Atiku campaign office, Abuja.

Omini charged the coordinators to mobilise its members across the ward

and local government councils to commence house to house campaign that

will sell the party’s presidential candidate to the voters

‘‘There is need for all the state coordinators to meet to draw action

plans. I am bold to say that we have started our project 1-20 campaign

to mobilise Nigerians to vote for PDP.

“We have all our state coordinators to commence door to door campaign

to preach to them what PDP stands for. We have never had it this way.

It is time to rise and rescue this nation.

“Though there will be harassment and intimidation but we must go out

to convince Nigerians that PDP is the best option,” he said

Addressing the coordinators, PDP national youth leader, Hon Ude Okoye,

said only sincerity of purpose will help the party to win the

presidency even as he warned the youth against being APC moles in the

party.

“Don’t accept to be a mole of APC in our mix. Atiku is a good market;

it’s easy to market Atiku.

“You should trickle down the leadership of this group to the polling

unit and ensure that each unit leaders and his followers get at least

14 persons with PVCs.

“The Police, Army are all Nigerians, we are not cowards, we are only

performing our duties as law abiding citizens of Nigeria,” he said.