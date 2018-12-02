2019: PDP’s call on INEC Chairman, IGP to resign suspicious – APC

The ruling party said PDP, having undermined the country for 16 years through mindless undemocratic actions, has now become a caricature of a political party.

In a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed sadness that the PDP continued to take Nigerians for granted, “thinking by embarking on scaremongering, the voters could forget their wanton crimes.

“We are amused by the latest utterances of the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus calling on both the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim to resign on account of the PDP’s baseless suspicions ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“This latest outburst is yet another reminder of how the PDP government serially abused state institutions in the pursuit of selfish political and economic interests. PDP is now being haunted by its sordid past and the ruinous party is now scampering from its own shadow.

“Nigerians are not gullible, it is now apparent that the PDP in a bid to hide their inadequacies and undesirability as elections approaches has chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations.”

While assuring that the ruling party will continue to stand and defend a participatory democracy where elections are transparent, credible, free and fair, APC also called on relevant agencies to monitor the PDP “as its recent utterances are a red flag.

“We must prevent a reoccurrence of the PDP’s typical undemocratic practices during elections. Never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorate.”