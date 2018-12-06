2019 polls: CAN urges youths to unite against malpractices

The youth wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has called on Nigerian youths to “unite against election malpractices and other vices to enable the country to achieve credible and peaceful

elections.”

National President of YOWICAN, Apostle Nyeneime Andy made the call while addressing newsmen at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

Apostle Andy noted that “Nigerian youths are not thugs; they are not to be used for election malpractices; we must realise who we are, our votes are not for sales, this time, and nobody will cajole us to sell our rights, our PVC is our right.”

“Politicians are not worth our blood. We, as youths, are changing the narrative this time around; we have developed electoral integrity. Youths are not thugs, we are future senators, presidents, future

governors, future presidents in this country, and we will change the narrative. We will take responsibility, Nigeria is our country and we must move it forward,” he said.

The YOWICAN president, however, called on security agencies not to be partisan, urging INEC to be ready to conduct free and fair elections.

According to him, “the politician should stop killing the goose, when you kill the goose, there will be no future for Nigeria.”

He described Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the CAN president, as “a man of integrity, discipline and of good behaviors.”

Andy called on youths to join them for a one-day unity summit on December 11, 2018, to “discuss the way forward for Nigeria.”

