2019 polls: PDP calls for memoranda to review performance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for memoranda from party stakeholders to review its performance in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had during its 89th meeting on February 27th, 2020 set up a committee on review of the 2019 general election.

The committee in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the committee, Senator Bala A. Mohammed and deputy national secretary of the party, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, regretted that the global COVID -19 pandemic halted the activities of the committee.

It partly read; “We write to remind stakeholders that the call for memoranda from the under listed is still active:

“Former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Our Presidential candidate in 2019 Elections, Running Mate and all Presidential aspirants, PDP Governors Forum, Present and former Governors, Deputies and all our Gubernatorial Aspirants; Former Senate Presidents and Deputies, Former Speakers of House of Representative and Deputies, Members of the Board of Trustees, Former Ministers, PDP National Assembly Caucuses, Present and Former National Assembly Members, Party Leaders/Stakeholders at the State and Zonal levels.

The area of focus include; “campaign/ party structures in election management anti-party activities of members. The role of election management institutions (lNEC, security agencies, the press both print, electronic and online media).

“General election funding, any other matter that may be considered important and in the overall interest of the party.

“All written memoranda should reach the committee secretariat on or before 30th September 2020 at PDP Presidential Campaign Office, Legacy House Maitama Abuja.”