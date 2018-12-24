2019 polls: What will haunt APC in Kaduna – Yahaya



Honourable Yakubu Yahaya, one-time Councillor for Tudun Wada West in Kaduna South local government and close associate of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, thinks the poor performances of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the APC will come back to hurt them in the 2019 general elections. He speaks with Aliyu Askira. Excerpts:



Your closeness to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi has been enduring unlike others, why?



I was once elected as councillor to represent Tudun Wada West in Kaduna South local government and also served as an adviser to the former chairman of Kubau Local Government on politics and security.



Since I met Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi during the 1999 elections, I have come to share his political philosophies and been one of his close associates. In fact, he is my mentor in politics. There is no way one will write the history of Kaduna politics without mentioning the name of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Sule was the Director General for Makarfi’s Campaign Organization in 1999 in which Makarfi won, later he served also as the DG for former Governor Namadi Sambo’s Campaign Organization, which Sambo won. Hunkuyi was drafted to handle the governorship campaign of late Patrick Yakowa and Yakowa also won. Ironically, they all ended up falling out with Hunkuyi because they reneged on their agreements and promises for the people.



Hunkuyi contested for governorship of Kaduna State in 2003, 2007 and 2015 but he was not successful, what do you think may have been responsible?



One cannot say for sure that Sule lost in all the three elections. The truth is some powerful people in the state do not want Suleiman Hunkuyi to govern Kaduna State. They are afraid because he is independent minded and cannot be pushed around.

Secondly, there is the aspect of destiny, if God says it is not your time to be governor or any elective office for that matter, no matter how popular you are, you must wait for God’s appointed time. Noted that Sule contested for the senatorial seat on the ticket of the APC to represent Zone 1 in 2015 and he won, and he is still serving in that capacity.



In 2015, he contested the governorship ticket with Hon. Isah Ashiru and lost and but later declined to serve as DG for Ashiru Governorship Campaign Organisation. Can one assume that he may perhaps not work for Ashiru’s success in 2019?



No, it is true. Sule did not accept the offer to be Isah Ashiru’s Campaign Organisation Director General, Ambassador Sule Buba had since been appointed to handle the job.



However, the expectation is for all those contesting on the PDP platform whether as senatorial, House of Representatives or state assembly candidates to deliver his or her zone to the governorship candidate. Hunkuyi will use his political experience and skills to ensure that Isah Ashiru wins the 2019 governorship election.



Recall that in 2015, Suleiman Hunkuyi brought Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, who had no political structure or base, to contest for the governorship and he actually delivered him as it were on the platter of gold.



Sadly, since El-Rufai became governor, he has stubbornly adopted aggressive anti-people actions and policies. He likes demolishing people’s houses and properties. Remember even Hunkuyi’s house was demolished; Inuwa Abdulkadir, a former minister and national officer of the APC also had his house demolished in Kaduna.



In Al-Huda-Huda, Zaria, he demolished people’s houses without paying compensation and I can assure you, if Nasiru wins again, most of the places he marked for demolition will be demolished. More civil servants will be thrown out of jobs and those he sacked recently in thousands that are yet to collect their benefits will not be paid.



Aside false certificate allegation, some have said your party’s governorship candidate, Ashiru, does not have the quality to govern Kaduna State?



Honourable Ashiru was in the Kaduna State House of Assembly for eight years, and he later was elected into the House of Representatives where he was for another 8 years. During all the instances that he contested elections he was thoroughly screened and his educational qualifications were never found suspicious by security agencies that conducted the screening.



Further, Isah is so eminently qualified to be governor of Kaduna State, especially with the way Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has handled the affairs of the state in the last three and half years. Can you begin to imagine how El-Rufai desecrated the traditional institution by sacking royal fathers as if he was disposing his house helps?



The way he handled the various crises that engulfed the state, his sacking of over 24,000 teachers, and more than 4,000 civil servants, as well as thousands of health workers, demolition of people’s business premises and houses, his arrogant posture, and some of his pronouncements will definitely cost him victory in 2019.



In Kaduna today, the APC is in serious confusion because even the members that elected most of the contestants in various offices in the state were handpicked by the Governor. In fact, most of those that were given tickets as return by the party and INEC were rejected and campaign flags were handed over to those that never emerged at the party’s primaries. The Governor picked his preferred persons and handed them tickets often in utter disregard to the outcome of primaries where they were held at all because in most instances no primaries were conducted.



So based on the lack of internal democracy, the poor attitude towards governance and the welfare of the common people, it is doubtful where the incumbent will generate support for his return bid. Compared to the person of Hon isa Ashiru, his pedigree and capacity to deliver, you can see clearly that El-Rufai will be no match for Isah Ashiru, who was recently given the PDP governorship flag in Sokoto by the party national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.



How will you rate Atiku’s chances against President Buhari?



Most of what our people had thought Buhari will do for them when he became president have not been done. In fact, people are beginning to defect en mass from Buhari’s camp to that of Atiku Abubakar.



Under the Buhari administration, there is partial security because Boko Haram is still ravaging villages in Borno State. Recently, we lost hundreds of soldiers to Boko Haram fighters. Besides insurgency, Kidnapping is now the order of the day in Kaduna state. In Sokoto and Zamfara states, insurgents are killing innocent people on daily basis with reckless abandon.



Today, one can hardly afford to pay for a seat to go and perform Hajj in the Holy Land, prices of food commodities have almost double if not triple, school fees of are out of the roof, and most higher institutions have increased tuition and other fees. There is massive unemployment and poverty is palpable everywhere in Nigeria. Add that the high prices of petroleum products including kerosene which is beyond the reach of the common man, what you see is a pathetic picture of Nigeria and Nigerians.



Only recently, Buhari publicly admitted that he has failed the people that helped him to win election in 2015. By promising to compensate them if he is re-elected, he was accepting the common allegation that he had neglected most of those that helped him to become president. Though he assured that he will ensure that they are compensated, people are doubtful because their trust was breached. This is very unfortunate to say the least.



Nigerians are wiser now and we have already seen how the Atiku campaign train is gaining momentum on daily basis. I can assure you that most of our elite like retired generals, business tycoons, powerful Islamic ulamas, who assisted Buhari to become president in 2015 are no longer with him. They have since endorsed Atiku to be the next elected president of Nigeria.



There is one incident I will like to mention to you and that is the issue of General Alkali, former Director of Administration Army Headquarters, who was kidnapped by Birom militants in Plateau State. He was killed, and his vehicle was dumped somewhere. The later, they removed his body and buried him in a shallow grave but when the Nigerian Armed forces intensified search for his body, they removed it from the shallow grave and dumped it in an abandoned well. Is it not shocking that uptil now, Buhari, who is a retired General is yet to make a single statement over this tragic incident

This has seriously angered our people and I can tell you they will definitely vote Buhari out in 2019, even his party the APC is in serious crisis with some of its governors threatening to work for PDP. There are crises in the Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Niger, Kano, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Kwara chapters of the APC. Are not the states that Buhari won hands down in 2015? Honestly, based on the crises and the poor performances of his administration, is it possible for Buhari to clinch victory? Therefore, with the in-fighting within the APC and the growing lack of trust and disappointment in the APC federal government, I don’t see how Atiku Abubakar will not defeat Buhari in 2019.

