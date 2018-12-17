2019: Private taxi, car hire operators back Buhari

The Private Taxi & Car Hire Operators Association of Nigeria and Commercial Inter-State Bus Operators Association of Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

According to the release signed by Chairman, Board of Trustees of the associations, Chief Kanu Lucky, the decision to openly endorse Buhari for the second term was taken at the weekend in Abuja at their quarterly joint meeting.

The statement noted that the associations had assessed the performance of Buhari dispassionately and resolved his government had done well and, therefore, deserves a second term to continue his good works of laying the foundation for a better Nigeria.

The Chairman Lagos State branch of the Association, Prince Oludare Andrew in a telephone conversation confirmed the endorsement saying that their decision is devoid of partisanship.

According to him, the support of the prime Nigerian transport associations for Buhari is largely based on “performance, the unsung but massive infrastructural development throughout the nation, especially in road construction and rehabilitation and favourable policy implementation for the transport sector of the economy in the past three years”.

Promising to mobilise thousands of their members all over the country massively between now and the February date for the presidential election, the Associations maintained that he has, in his short reign as elected Nigerian leader, “given the nation direction and leadership that raised Nigeria’s stature in the comity of nations”.

The Associations called on well-meaning Nigerians to support President Buhari re-election for him to consolidate on his “economic and socio-political stability of Nigeria”.

Prince Andrew stated: “A reversal of current all-round developmental strides of the Buhari administration, particularly in dealing headlong with the corruption cancer, will spell doom for Nigeria”.

Furthermore, the associations maintained that their endorsement is also a function of pervading peaceful atmosphere in the country.

