2019: Protect campaign venues, IGP directs AIGs, CPs

As campaigns for the 2019 general elections goes into full gear the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in charge of zones and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of commands across the country to protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns, rallies and other INEC approved electioneering activities of all political parties.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, yesterday in Abuja, said: “The CPs in the 36 state commands and the FCT and their supervisory AIGs in the 12 zonal commands have also been directed by the IGP to protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns, rallies and other INEC approved electioneering activities of all political parties throughout the country from now on till the end of the stipulated campaign period for the 2019 general elections.”

According to the statement, “Consequent on the release of the time table and schedule of activities for 2019 general elections by the INEC, and the commencement of campaign by political parties for the presidential and National Assembly elections, which took off on November 18, 2018, and governorship and Houses of Assembly elections starting on December 1, 2018, IGP Ibrahim Idris has directed the implementation of a robust and elaborate security arrangement and measures to ensure adequate security and safety for the electioneering campaigns and rallies throughout the country.

“Threat assessment and deployment of Police personnel to flash points and vulnerable areas have been carried out to prevent and nip in the bud any form of inter-party frictions, political thuggery and clashes that can lead to disturbance of public peace anywhere in the country.

“All political parties are hereby advised to abide by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC Guidelines, and play the game according to the rules. They are to prevail on their flag bearers, members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence or disturbance of public peace anywhere in the country during the campaigns and beyond.”

The spokesperson further said that, “The CPs in the commands and zonal AIGs throughout the country are under strict instructions of the IGP not to tolerate any form of thuggery, intimidation, demonstration of violent conducts and over dramatisation by political fans that can precipitate political clashes and jeopardize prevailing peace in their Commands from any political party or politician(s).

“CPs are to effect arrest and immediately prosecute any party member or supporters in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons during political campaigns and rallies in their respective states.

“The CPs are to continue the meetings of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with INEC and other security and safety agencies on the implementation of the action plans and security arrangements of the NPF in ensuring adequate security for the political campaigns and rallies for the 2019 general elections.”

