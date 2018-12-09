2019: PRP guber Candidate pledges amnesty, employment for kidnappers

The Kaduna state gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani has said that, he will give Kaduna kidnappers 90 days ultimatum to embrace peace and engage them, if elected.

He however said that, if the kidnappers refuse to surrender and embrace the amnesty programme, he will personally lead men of the Nigeria Police to the bush to route them out.

Speaking at the weekend in Kaduna while receiving some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kaduna Central Senatorial zone who dumped the party for PRP in Kaduna, the PRP guber candidate said that the party will be fair to all if voted into office in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “I won’t sit down in the Government House and watch the kidnappers killing people. We will give kidnappers three months to repent and take up jobs but if they fail to comply with my directives to surrender in three months. I will lead the security agents into the bush fish them out.

“If we win, I won’t rest until all our citizens are safe, farmers can go to farms without fear of being attacked and people can ply the roads safely. This is beyond party affiliation, this is operation rescue Kaduna state, let us join hands and rescue Kaduna state. The PRP government will give respect to all irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“We will be fair to all the zones. We will be fair to Kaduna South, Kaduna Central and Kaduna North senatorial zones. Our government will be fair to non indigenes, we will be fair to those who were treated unfairly by sacking, by returning them and we would be fair to all.

According to him, the APC members including some of executive members, who wrote letter to the party on their intention to join the PRP promised to give him all the necessary support to defeat APC during the 2019 governorship election in the State.

Ahmed said that PRP is the party to beat, especially with members across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state working tirelessly to wrestle power from APC in Kaduna state. He however charged all party faithfuls to join hands and mobilise to reach all nooks and crannies of the state to spread the need to vote PRP.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, the PRP Kaduna state guber candidate campaign director, Bashir Yakubu, said that they left the ruling party, because it is not people friendly. “As I speak to you, a pregnant woman in Kaduna state who want to give birth at a government hospital will be requested to come along with items, including razor blades. With a PRP government, this will not happen.

Ahmed claimed that, ”there is no single project worth N1 billion that has been started and completed by the present Kaduna State Government.”

