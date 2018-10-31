2019: Remain steadfast in the struggle, Sanusi begs APC supporters in Nasarawa

The runner-up in the just concluded primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Karshi/Uke constituency, Hon. Sanusi Aliyu, on Monday urged his supporters to remain calm and steadfast in the struggle to ensure the success of the party during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Sanusi made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Karu, against the backdrop of the purported disqualification of the winner, Alh. Suleman Alhassan, over certificate forgery and double voters’ card registration.

He also urged party’s gubernatorial candidate, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, to carry all the strata of the party along in his quest to emerge victorious.

He reiterated his commitment to the change mantra, urging Nigerians to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the country to the path of growth and development.

He explained that he alongside others are working tirelessly to build a strong and indivisible party that ‘cannot be distracted by internal intrigues that are merely byproducts of moves to advance the rightful ambitions of aspiring individuals’.

On Suleiman’s disqualification, he urged the party to adhere strictly to its constitution, warning against shady practices.

“It is very unfortunate that few individuals are hell bent in hijacking the party machinery in Nasarawa state not minding the constitution of the party.

“I know APC is a party of peace, justice and progress and the leadership of the party has well intended and sincere move to create a synergy amongst party officials

and members, which is worth commending,” he added.

He enjoined every leader of the party in the state to close ranks and work together in the overall interest of Nigeria.

