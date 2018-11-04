2019: Reps candidate asks constituents to authenticate names in INEC register

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Hon. Sunday said the advice became necessary to avoid been disenfranchised in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

According to him, the only way electorates could elect credible leaders in next year’s poll was for them to fully participate in the electoral process.

The APC House of Representatives flag bearer said he had already commenced the sensitization of traditional and community leaders on the need to educate their people on effective participation in 2019 elections.

He therefore reiterated his resolve to deliver on his promises if elected as a Member of House of Representatives cone 2019.

The lawmaker hopeful, therefore stressed the need for politicians to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after next year’s poll.

“Election is not a do or die. All of us must imbide the spirit of sportsmanship and eschew violence. My team and I have embacked on sensitisation of voters to ensure that their names are in the register and ensure that they cast their votes approximately in the coming election,” he said.