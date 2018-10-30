2019: Reps Candidate promises quality representation if elected

A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress APC in Ebonyi state, comrade Chinedu Ogah has sworn to provide effective representation to his constituent.

Ogah who is contesting for a seat in the House of Representative to represent Ezza South/Ikwu federal Constituency. stated this while interacting with Newsmen in Abakaliki.

Ogah claimed that as a common man he attracted several projects to Ebonyi state which ordinarily members of NASS should have even done better, but their lack of popularity and timidity they left their work only to be a seat down look members.

According to him, “NASS is a clarion house, being a member of the house you should be able to create an impact that will affect the life of your people, you should be able to contribute and make laws.

“You should be able to create impact, create entrepreneurship, those women you say give money how many of them did you give it to, are you able to give it to the right person most a times you give it to the wrong hands. You don’t give to those will have impact of what you are doing,you will have to monitor them.

“What we are going to do by God’s grace if we are elected we are going to create a channel in the sense that those rural dwellers that are there, those people frying Akara that have impact on the economy, any little twenty thousand you are able to impact in their lives will change a lot.You should have somebody to monitor them” he narrated.

