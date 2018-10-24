2019: SANWO-OLU, AMBODE team up, reaffirm commitment to APC’s victory



Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2019 general elections.



Governor Ambode, who spoke, shortly after he accompanied President Buhari to perform the official commissioning of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake joint border post in Badagry, said it was important for the APC to retain its leadership positions both in the federal and the state level.





“Just to use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.



“We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we would make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre,” Governor Ambode said.



Earlier, Governor Ambode had received President Buhari at the airport before the duo proceeded to Seme where the President joined his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon to inaugurate the Border Post.



With the inauguration, the Seme-Krake joint border, one of the busiest boundary lines not only in West Africa but the whole continent, daily recording huge movement of persons, goods and services, is expected to enhance the free movement of persons and goods in the region and foster integration between the people of Nigeria and Benin.



