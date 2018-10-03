2019: SDP to elect presidential candidate Oct 6

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has announced that it would elect a presidential candidate at its October 6 national convention. The chairman, publicity subcommittee, Rufai Alkali, made this known while addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat yesterday . The party said 4,500 delegates are expected at the convention. “The special national convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is holding on Saturday, 6th October 2018 at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, Nigeria. “The SDP is, therefore, expecting about 4,500 delegates at the scheduled national convention to elect the presidential candidate of our party ahead of the February 16, 2019, presidential election,” the official said. According to Alkali, the convention was initially billed to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to hold its own national convention on the same day at the Eagle Square. Describing the party as an evolving, vibrant and emerging political party, the official said the SDP is moving quickly”to dominate the political space in Nigeria”. He said the convention is also special because aside electing its presidential candidate, ”the party will ratify its amended constitution and elect and ratify new National Executive Committee (NWC) members”. ”It is at the convention that three major decisions will be taken. Namely: (a) the ratification of the amended Constitution of the party; (b) election of and ratification of the election of new National Executive Committee (NEC) members; and (c) the selection of the presidential candidate of the party in preparations for the general election in February next year. “I am pleased to inform you that so far, a total of five distinguished Nigerians of impeccable character have signified their interest and purchased nomination forms for presidential elections.” The party’s presidential aspirants are ex-Cross River State governor, Donald Duke; ex-information minister, Jerry Gana, John Dara, Felix Osakwe and Iyuowerse Hagher.

