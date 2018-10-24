2019: Senate passes electoral bill, okays N5bn expenses for Buhari, Atiku

For the fourth time, the Senate, yesterday passed the 2018 Electoral Bill, retaining N5billion as expected maximum expenses to be incurred by presidential candidates, and N1billion as maximum expenses for the governorship candidates.

It however made an upward review of maximum expenses to be incurred by senatorial candidates from N100 million to N250 million, while those eyeing the House of Representatives have their election expenses jerked up from N70 million to N100 million as amendments in clause 25 of the bill.

Other clauses of the bill totalling 38 altogether, were adopted by the Senate as recommended by its committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif (PDP, Bauchi North).

Nazif, who, in his lead debate on the bill last week, explained that Clause 25, Section 91 which stipulates limits of expenses to be incurred by candidates in the general elections, also read out the penalties to be incurred by any candidate who spends beyond approved expenses.

The penalties, as recommended by the committee and adopted by the Senate, showed that any candidate that spends beyond approved expenses, would pay 1 per cent of the money or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

The section further added that no individual or entity shall donate to a candidate more than N10 million, and where that happens, such donor risks penalties stipulated for candidates who spend beyond approved

expenses.

Severe penalties for omission of name or logo of a political party by INEC officials, are also stipulated in Clause 32, Section 140(4) of the bill.

Specifically, the section states: “Where election is postponed due to omission of a political party’s name or logo , the commission’s officer responsible for such printing of party names or logo, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for 2 years or a fine of N2 million.”

Also, Clause 8, Section 33 of the passed bill, similarly has provisions for way out in the event of death of candidate of any political parties in the course of election as it happened in Kogi State in November 2015, when Abubakar Audu died as gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The section reads: “Provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 10 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the commission for the election concerned.”

He also said: “Clause 4, amends Section 18 of the Principal Act which deals with erroneous cross-references made in the Bill that was sent earlier for assent. Clause 10 amends Section 36 (3) of the Principal Act that deals with qualifying language.

“Clause 14 amends Section 49 (4) of the Principal Act that deals with the failure of a card reader. Where a smart card reader deployed for accreditation of Voters fails to function in any polling unit and a fresh card reader is not deployed 3 hours before the close of the election in that unit, then the election shall not hold but be rescheduled and conducted within 24 hours thereafter, provided that where the total possible votes from all the affected card readers in the unit or units, do not affect the overall result in the constituency or election concerned, the commission shall

notwithstanding the fact that a fresh card reader is not deployed as stipulated, announce the final results and declare a winner.

“Clause 24, amends Section 87 (13) 0f the Principal Act that deals with the issue of a deadline for primary election. The dates of the primaries shall not be earlier than 150 days and not later than 90 days before the date of the election to the elective offices.”

The lawmaker also said the same section stipulates a specific period within which political party primaries are required to be held since the unintended consequences left INEC with only nine days to collate and compile lists of candidates and political parties for the various elections.

This, according to him, “is because the earlier Electoral Act Amendment Bill did not properly amend Sections 31, 33 and 85 of the Principal Act that stipulate times for submission of lists of candidates, publication of lists of candidates, notice of conventions and congresses for nominating candidates for elections.

It would be recalled that both chambers of the National Assembly, had at three different times between February and July this year, passed and transmitted electoral bills to the President for assent without success due to one infractions or the other.

The first one passed in February was refused assent by the President due to reordering of election sequence provisions contained therein.

The second one passed and transmitted in June, was not considered in any way by the President, while the third one transmitted in July was also shut down by the President due to alleged “cross referencing error, fears of increased cost of conducting elections,” among others.

In his remarks after the passage of the bill, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said all observations raised by the President in the rejected versions of the bills have been taken care of for required assent.

He added that the bill, when signed into an Act, will go a long way in improving electoral processes and conducts in the country.

