2019: Shehu Sani mocks APC, PDP over Kaduna 

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has said that Kaduna state needs spiritual and political deliverance ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Sani, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2019 general election, called on Kaduna electorate not to be carried away by sweet talks in determining who will govern or represent them in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking shortly after he flagged off his campaign at the residence of the PRP national leader and former Governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the Senator solicited for the support and prayers of the people.

“As a country, we need parliamentary institutions of government with people of independent mind to speak on issues that affect the people and the state and the country at large. It’s time for people to make choices that will define their future and the future of the country. We must make choice between bondage and freedom, humiliation and dignity, past and the future.

“APC, PDP are party of the Goliath and PRP party of David which is moved by our conscience. You need senators who will stand and defend you at all times and the Senate must not be a retirement home for governors.

“Kaduna state over the years have witnessed tyranny and threat. It’s time to be freed, you don’t need a divisive leader who will exploit with the divide and rule system either on religious or ethnic grounds.

“APC in Kaduna state has failed to serve as beacon of hope who will deliver us to the promise land. Don’t make the mistake of reelecting a man who takes himself as a demigod, the consequences will be for you to bear.

“Respect people who treat you with honour and dignity. Kaduna at the moment is in a state of dictatorship by one person who sees himself as a god. I have decided to join PRP because it is a party that is in tandem with my socialist ideology to free the people of Kaduna central and am here to seek for your support, vote and prayers,” he said.